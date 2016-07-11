Demand slightly up at Croatia's weekly repo auction

BELGRADE, July 11 (Reuters) - Demand at Croatia's weekly reverse repo auction on Monday was slightly up compared to the previous sale, with the rate unchanged at 0.5 percent, the central bank said. The central bank accepted all bids worth 60 million kuna ($8.87 million), up from last week's 55 million kuna, as short-term liquidity in the banking system has remained good. The central bank holds weekly auctions as a standing facility for providing short-term liquidity, and four-year repo auctions on a roughly quarterly basis to provide longer-term liquidity and boost stronger lending to citizens and businesses in the national currency. About 80 percent of Croatian deposits and loans are denominated in euros. ($1 = 6.7638 kuna) (Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; editing by John Stonestreet)