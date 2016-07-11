FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Demand slightly up at Croatia's weekly repo auction
#Financials
July 11, 2016 / 11:36 AM / a year ago

Demand slightly up at Croatia's weekly repo auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELGRADE, July 11 (Reuters) - Demand at Croatia's weekly
reverse repo auction on Monday was slightly up compared to the
previous sale, with the rate unchanged at 0.5 percent, the
central bank said.
    The central bank accepted all bids worth 60 million kuna 
($8.87 million), up from last week's 55 million kuna, as
short-term liquidity in the banking system has remained good. 
    The central bank holds weekly auctions as a standing
facility for providing short-term liquidity, and four-year repo
auctions on a roughly quarterly basis to provide longer-term
liquidity and boost stronger lending to citizens and businesses
in the national currency.
    About 80 percent of Croatian deposits and loans are
denominated in euros.  
   ($1 = 6.7638 kuna)

 (Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; editing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
