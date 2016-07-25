FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bids flat at Croatia's weekly repo auction
July 25, 2016 / 8:41 AM / a year ago

Bids flat at Croatia's weekly repo auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SARAJEVO, July 22 (Reuters) - Demand at Croatia's weekly reverse repo auction on Monday was unchanged from the last sale with the interest rate flat at 0.5 percent, the central bank said.

The central bank accepted all bids worth 60 million kuna ($8.81 million) as short-term liquidity in the banking system has remained good.

The central bank holds weekly auctions as a standing facility for providing short-term liquidity and four-year repo auctions on a roughly quarterly basis to provide longer-term liquidity and boost stronger lending to citizens and businesses in the national currency.

About 80 percent of Croatian deposits and loans are denominated in euros.

The overnight interbank rate was quoted at 0.40 percent on Friday and the one-week spot rate at 0.48 percent. The rates are updated daily at 0900 GMT. ($1 = 6.8097 kuna) (Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

