Croatia weekly repo auction draws flat demand

ZAGREB, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Croatia's commercial banks again demanded moderate amounts at the central bank's weekly reverse repo auction on Tuesday, unchanged from last week's 50 million kuna ($7.53 million), amid good short-term liqudity. The central bank also said the interest rate had remained flat at 0.5 percent. The overnight interbank rate was quoted at 0.39 percent on Friday and the one-week spot rate at 0.46 percent. Monday was a public and market holiday. The rates are updated daily at 0900 GMT. The central bank holds weekly auctions as a standing facility for providing short-term liquidity. It also holds four-year repo auctions roughly quarterly to boost longer-term liquidity. Here are the details of Tuesday's auction: Auction date Previous action 16/08/16 08/08/16 Yield 0.5 pct 0.5 pct Bids 50 mln HRK 50 mln Assigned 50 mln 50 mln ($1 = 6.6371 kuna) (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Kevin Liffey)