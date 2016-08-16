FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Croatia weekly repo auction draws flat demand
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 16, 2016 / 8:51 AM / a year ago

Croatia weekly repo auction draws flat demand

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZAGREB, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Croatia's commercial banks again
demanded moderate amounts at the central bank's weekly reverse
repo auction on Tuesday, unchanged from last week's 50 million
kuna ($7.53 million), amid good short-term liqudity.
    The central bank also said the interest rate had remained
flat at 0.5 percent.
    The overnight interbank rate was quoted at 0.39
percent on Friday and the one-week spot rate at 0.46 percent.
Monday was a public and market holiday. The rates are updated
daily at 0900 GMT.
    The central bank holds weekly auctions as a standing
facility for providing short-term liquidity. It also holds
four-year repo auctions roughly quarterly to boost longer-term
liquidity.
    Here are the details of Tuesday's auction:
    
              Auction date                      Previous action
                16/08/16                           08/08/16
    
 Yield          0.5 pct                             0.5 pct
 Bids           50 mln HRK                          50 mln  
 Assigned       50 mln                              50 mln 


($1 = 6.6371 kuna)

 (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.