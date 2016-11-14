Demand marginally up at Croatia's central bank repo auction

ZAGREB, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Demand at Croatia's reverse weekly repo auction inched up on Monday, while the interest rate stood flat, the central bank said. The central bank said it had accepted all bids, worth 280 million kuna ($40.09 million), or 10 million kuna up from last week. The interest rate remained unchanged at 0.3 percent. The overnight interbank rate was quoted at 0.56 percent on Friday and the one-week spot rate at 0.58 percent. The rates are updated daily at 1000 GMT. Besides weekly auctions, the central bank also holds four-year repo auctions roughly quarterly to boost longer-term liquidity. This year it has held three such auctions and at an economic conference last week the central bank governor said the central bank would continue with expansive monetary policy also in 2017. Here are the details of Monday's auction: Auction date Previous action 14/11/16 07/11/16 Yield 0.3 pct 0.3 pct Bids 280 mln HRK 270 mln Assigned 280 mln 270 mln ($1 = 6.9842 kuna) (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Jon Boyle)