9 months ago
Demand marginally up at Croatia's central bank repo auction
November 14, 2016 / 9:50 AM / 9 months ago

Demand marginally up at Croatia's central bank repo auction

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZAGREB, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Demand at Croatia's reverse
weekly repo auction inched up on Monday, while the interest rate
stood flat, the central bank said.
    The central bank said it had accepted all bids, worth 280
million kuna ($40.09 million), or 10 million kuna up from last
week. The interest rate remained unchanged at 0.3 percent.
    The overnight interbank rate was quoted at 0.56 
percent on Friday and the one-week spot rate at 0.58
percent. The rates are updated daily at 1000 GMT.
    Besides weekly auctions, the central bank also
holds four-year repo auctions roughly quarterly to boost
longer-term liquidity. 
    This year it has held three such auctions and at an economic
conference last week the central bank governor said the central
bank would continue with expansive monetary policy also in 2017.
 
    Here are the details of Monday's auction:
    
              Auction date                      Previous action
                14/11/16                           07/11/16
    
 Yield          0.3 pct                             0.3 pct
 Bids           280 mln HRK                        270 mln  
 Assigned       280 mln                            270 mln 

($1 = 6.9842 kuna)

 (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Jon Boyle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
