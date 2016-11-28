Demand drops at Croatia's weekly repo auction

ZAGREB, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Bids at Croatia's reverse weekly repo auction fell sharply on Monday, while the interest rate remained flat at 0.3 percent, the central bank said. The bank said it had accepted all bids, worth 80 million kuna ($11.31 million), down from 280 million kuna last week. The market participants expected a fall in demand amid very good liquidity in the banking system. The overnight interbank rate was quoted at 0.53 percent on Friday and the one-week spot rate at 0.56 percent. The rates are updated daily at 1000 GMT. Besides weekly auctions, the central bank also held four four-year repo auctions this year to boost longer-term liquidity. The last such auction in 2016 was held last week. Here are the details of Monday's auction: Auction date Previous action 28/11/16 21/11/16 Yield 0.3 pct 0.3 pct Bids 80 mln HRK 280 mln Assigned 80 mln 280 mln ($1 = 7.0709 kuna) (Reporting by Igor Ilic)