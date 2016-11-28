FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Demand drops at Croatia's weekly repo auction
November 28, 2016 / 9:51 AM / 9 months ago

Demand drops at Croatia's weekly repo auction

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZAGREB, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Bids at Croatia's reverse weekly
repo auction fell sharply on Monday, while the interest rate
remained flat at 0.3 percent, the central bank said.
    The bank said it had accepted all bids, worth 80 million
kuna ($11.31 million), down from 280 million kuna last week.
    The market participants expected a fall in demand amid very
good liquidity in the banking system.
    The overnight interbank rate was quoted at 0.53 
percent on Friday and the one-week spot rate at 0.56
percent. The rates are updated daily at 1000 GMT.
    Besides weekly auctions, the central bank also held four
four-year repo auctions this year to boost longer-term
liquidity. The last such auction in 2016 was held last week.
 
    Here are the details of Monday's auction:
    
              Auction date                      Previous action
                28/11/16                           21/11/16
    
 Yield          0.3 pct                             0.3 pct
 Bids            80 mln HRK                        280 mln  
 Assigned        80 mln                            280 mln 


($1 = 7.0709 kuna)

 (Reporting by Igor Ilic)

