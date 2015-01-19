FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Croatia fixes Swiss franc rate to help local debtors
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 19, 2015 / 4:16 PM / 3 years ago

Croatia fixes Swiss franc rate to help local debtors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZAGREB, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Croatia will fix the exchange rate of the Swiss franc against its kuna currency for one year to ease the burden on local borrowers after last week’s surge in the franc’s value, Prime Minister Zoran Milanovic said on Monday.

“The exchange rate will be fixed at 6.39 kuna per one Swiss franc for one year. Thus, we get respite to find a longer-lasting solution. The government is here to protect its citizens,” Milanovic said.

He said the cost of the decision would be taken by the banks. The decision requires parliamentary approval.

There are some 60,000 housing loans in Croatia denominated in the Swiss francs. Their value rose by 4 billion kuna ($600 million) to some 27 billion kuna last week after the Swiss central bank lifted its cap on the franc.

Currently the Swiss franc is worth 7.56 kuna. ($1 = 6.6128 kuna) (Reporting by Igor Ilic)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.