UPDATE 2-Croatia fixes Swiss franc rate, Poland weighs move

* Croatia’s fixes rate to help 60,000 mortgage-holders

* Rate fix to last one year, pending long-term solution

* Hungary says Poland, Croatia interested in its solution (Adds PM comment, analyst quote)

By Igor Ilic

ZAGREB, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Croatia said on Monday it would fix the exchange rate of the Swiss franc against its kuna currency for one year to ease the burden on local borrowers after last week’s surge in the franc’s value.

Many borrowers in central Europe took out franc mortgages to capitalise on low Swiss interest rates during the early 2000s, only to lose out when financial crisis hit and the franc’s value surged. Their problems have now been compounded by the Swiss central bank’s abrupt withdrawal from restraining the franc.

In Hungary, the government of Viktor Orban said Croatian and Polish officials had shown interest in Budapest’s decision late last year to convert foreign currency mortgages into forints, a move that helped borrowers but hurt banks.

Poland’s stock of Swiss franc-denominated mortgages stood at about $36 billion at the end of last November -- almost 8 percent of gross domestic product in central Europe’s biggest economy, which faces a general election in October.

“Croatian and Polish finance ministry officials have contacted the (Hungarian) ministry to learn about government measures to phase out foreign currency mortgages,” the Hungarian Economy Ministry said in a statement, adding that it was ready to share information.

With some 60,000 housing loans in Croatia denominated in Swiss francs, the government said it would move to fix the exchange rate at 6.39 kuna per for a year, in line with the rate before the surprise Swiss decision to abandon the cap.

Croatia’s decision is subject to parliamentary approval.

“Thus, we get respite to find a longer-lasting solution. The government is here to protect its citizens,” said Prime Minister Zoran Milanovic, who also faces a parliamentary election later this year on the heels of six years of recession.

Milanovic said the cost of the decision would be taken by the banks.

The value of the Swiss franc-denominated loans in Croatia rose by 4 billion kuna ($600 million) to some 27 billion kuna last week after the Swiss central bank lifted its cap on the franc.

The Swiss franc has been trading at around 7.6 kuna over the past several days and was at 7.56 kuna on Monday.

Analysts said the government’s decision would not cause major difficulties for the stability of the banking system.

“We’ve yet to see if the banks will be given some tax incentives to compensate for the cost of this decision, but the banking system is generally well capitalised and is able to withstand the cost,” said a banking analyst, who asked not to be named.

Hungary says its decision to convert foreign currency mortgages into forints at exchange rates prevailing late last year have spared Hungarian households a 500 billion forint ($1.8 billion) jump in debt service costs, worth over one percent of the economy.

Poland’s deputy prime minister, Janusz Piechocinski, said on Sunday the Polish government may support borrowers with mortgages in Swiss francs if that currency stays above the 4 zloty level in the longer term.

The National Bank of Poland may also discuss the issue at its meeting on Tuesday, a rate-setter told Reuters. ($1 = 274.9 forints) ($1 = 6.6128 kuna) (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Ruth Pitchford and Matt Robinson)