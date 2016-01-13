FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Croatia's PM-designate to talk to investors on public debt
Sections
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Pictures
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
January 13, 2016 / 12:41 PM / 2 years ago

Croatia's PM-designate to talk to investors on public debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZAGREB, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Croatian Prime Minister-designate Tihomir Oreskovic said on Wednesday he would meet foreign investors in Austria this week in Austria to talk about how to reduce public debt and improve the country’s credit rating.

“We all know that our (public) debt is at a worrying level of around 90 percent of gross domestic product. My goal is to talk to investors and share ideas on how to tame the debt and achieve better credit rating,” Oreskovic said ahead of his trip to Austria’s winter resort of Kitzbuehel.

He will attend a financial conference there on Wednesday and Thursday together with the Croatian central bank governor Boris Vujcic. (Reporting by Igor Ilic Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.