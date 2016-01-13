Croatia's PM-designate to talk to investors on public debt

ZAGREB, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Croatian Prime Minister-designate Tihomir Oreskovic said on Wednesday he would meet foreign investors in Austria this week in Austria to talk about how to reduce public debt and improve the country’s credit rating.

“We all know that our (public) debt is at a worrying level of around 90 percent of gross domestic product. My goal is to talk to investors and share ideas on how to tame the debt and achieve better credit rating,” Oreskovic said ahead of his trip to Austria’s winter resort of Kitzbuehel.

He will attend a financial conference there on Wednesday and Thursday together with the Croatian central bank governor Boris Vujcic. (Reporting by Igor Ilic Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)