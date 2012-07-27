Croatia to hit 2012 deficit target, sees surplus in 2015 -finmin

July 27 (Reuters) - Croatia will hit its budget deficit target of 2.8 pct of gross domestic product this year despite its economy being in recession for the past three years and aims to have a budget surplus in 2015, Finance Minister Slavko Linic said on Friday.

“We firmly stick to our budgetary plans as we have responsibly planned the revenues and we keep control over expenditures. In the coming years, we aim to cut spending by one percent of gross domestic product a year and reach a primary surplus in 2015,” Linic told Reuters in an interview. (Reporting By Igor Ilic in Zagreb; Editing by Andrew Osborn)