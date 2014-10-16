FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Croatia's economy to shrink 0.6 pct in 2014 - cenbank governor
#Credit Markets
October 16, 2014 / 7:47 AM / 3 years ago

Croatia's economy to shrink 0.6 pct in 2014 - cenbank governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROVINJ, Croatia, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Croatia’s economy will shrink 0.6 percent this year, the central bank governor said on Thursday, cutting the bank’s July forecast of a 0.2 percent decline for the newest European Union member, which has had no growth since 2008.

Boris Vujcic also said the central bank would continue running an expansive monetary policy, maintaining high liquidity and low interest rate and keeping the national kuna currency exchange rate stable. (Reporting by Igor Ilic, writing by Zoran Radosavljevic; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
