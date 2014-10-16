UPDATE 2-Croatia central bank governor blames "myopic" politicians for recession

(Adds details, quotes)

By Igor Ilic

ROVINJ, Croatia, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Croatia’s central bank governor on Thursday blamed years of recession on politicians’ failure to make reforms and said that the economy will shrink for the sixth straight year in 2014, while next year’s outlook was “not great”.

Boris Vujcic said both the ruling centre-left coalition and the conservative opposition -- in power from 2004 to 2011 -- were responsible for the slow pace of market reform and the poor investment climate that, he said, was second only to Greece.

“After six years of recession, the myopic aim of how to easily collect votes, instead of how to make an efficient economy that creates jobs, dominates the entire local political spectrum,” he said.

Croatia’s general election is set for the end of 2015 but neither the government nor the opposition have put forward detailed medium-term economic and reform plans.

Speaking at the Zagreb Stock Exchange’s annual conference, held at the Adriatic resort of Rovinj, Vujcic cut the bank’s July forecast of a 0.2 percent decline for the newest European Union member, which has had no growth since 2008.

The bank would publish its GDP forecast for 2015 in December and Vujcic would only say that “it will not be great”.

Referring to this year’s expected decline, he said: “It is a result of a recently introduced new European Union-based methodology and unfavourable economic trends in the second quarter”.

Croatia, which joined the EU in July 2013, has lost some 13 percent of its overall output since the beginnings of the global financial crisis in 2008, when it last showed growth, and the central bank has kept monetary policy loose since then.

Vujcic said the central bank would continue its expansive monetary policy, maintaining high liquidity and low interest rates and keeping the kuna exchange rate stable.

“Thus the monetary policy positively affects the financing costs for all the sectors of the local economy and most notably for the (state) budget,” Vujcic said.

Low local interest rates are particularly important as Croatia, struggling with a high budget deficit and a public debt expected to reach around 80 percent by the end of this year, finances some two-thirds of its budgetary needs domestically.

Vujcic said about 40 percent is usually raised through local treasury bills and 25 percent via local loans and bond issues every year. (Writing by Zoran Radosavljevic; Editing by Louise Ireland)