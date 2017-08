BELGRADE, July 16 (Reuters) - Croatia will hold a snap election on Sept. 11, President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic said in a statement on Saturday.

The European Union's newest member is holding an early election following the fall of Prime Minister Tihomir Oreskovic's government as a result of a split in the centre-right coalition between the conservative HDZ party and its junior reformist partner, Most ("Bridge"). (Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; editing by David Clarke)