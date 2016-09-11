Croatia's conservatives lead in parliamentary vote - preliminary result

ZAGREB, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Croatia's conservative Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) were in the lead with 62 seats in the 151-seat parliament in Sunday's parliamentary election, preliminary results based on a partial vote count showed.

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) came second with 52 seats, the state election commission said after counting 15 percent of the votes. The centre-right Most (the Bridge) party came third with 13 seats. (Reporting by Ivana Sekularac and Igor Ilic, editing by Thomas Escritt)