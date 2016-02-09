UPDATE 1-RWE makes complaint to Croatia over local rival

(Adds HEP comment)

ZAGREB, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The Croatian arm of German utility RWE has filed a complaint to the Croatian government accusing state-controlled rival HEP of market abuse.

RWE Energija, which supplies both gas and electricity, said HEP’s recent campaigns against doorstep selling of electricity was violating fair and legal market competition.

“We sent a letter to Prime Minister (Tihomir) Oreskovic and we hope to get a meeting with him. We have also complained to the local energy and market regulators,” RWE Energija boss Zoran Milisa said on Tuesday.

In its media campaigns, HEP had been warning citizens about deceitful doorstep sales without offering any concrete details or proof, RWE Energija said in a statement.

“As most of our clients have so far changed supplier through doorstep sales, HEP is now trying to discourage citizens to do it in an effort to preserve a monopoly,” RWE Energija said.

HEP rejected the accusations, saying that it was favouring liberalisation of the market and fair competition.

“Our educational and informative campaign contributes to creation of a mature market,” HEP said in a statement.

”The reason for our campaign were complaints by hundreds of citizens in recent months about unfair methods used by some market players to acquire new customers.

RWE Energija’s share of Croatia’s electricity market is about 8 percent, making it the second-biggest electricity supplier in the European Union’s newest member.