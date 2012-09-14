Six bidders interested in Croatia's coal power plant

ZAGREB, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Six companies have expressed interest in becoming a strategic partner of Croatia’s state power utility HEP for the construction and operation of a coal-fired thermal plant with a capacity of around 500 megawatts.

The plant will be located in Plomin on the northern Adriatic Istrian peninsula.

“A deadline for submitting non-binding bids expired on Friday and six companies, which we assessed capable of joining us in this project, expressed interest,” HEP said in a statement.

The company declined to name the six bidders. It said it would make a shortlist by Sept. 28 and invite the chosen firms to submit binding bids.

According to the tender, a strategic partner would have to ensure the fuel supply as Croatia no longer has its own coal mines.

Some local media reported that Italy’s energy group Edison , owned by France’s EDF, and a European energy trading company EGL, which is owned by Switzerland’s Axpo Group, were among those expressing interest. The binding bids are expected by the end of the year.

The new plant is to replace an older and smaller block of the Plomin thermal plant.

German utility RWE, which is currently HEP’s partner in Plomin, said on Friday it would not bid this time.

“This decision is mainly founded by adjustments in RWE’s strategy regarding the structure of its European power plant portfolio and current capital constraints,” RWE said in a statement.

“However, we express interest to support the project... in maintenance of the plant and with regard to fuel procurement and power sales,” it added.

Environmentalists and residents of the Istrian peninsula have expressed concern about the development of Plomin, and many have argued that it would be better run on gas than coal.

HEP runs 25 hydro-power plants and eight thermal plants with an overall capacity of more than 4,000 MW.

The tender is part of Croatia’s plans to start an energy investment drive worth between 10-15 billion euros by 2020. The goal is to reduce the country’s relatively high dependence on energy imports. Most funds are seen coming from foreign investors.

Croatia, which will join the European Union in July 2013, imports some 80 percent of its oil needs, 30 percent of its gas consumption and more than 30 percent of its electricity. (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Rosalind Russell)