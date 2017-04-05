FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Croatian power bourse to launch intraday market on April 26
#Energy
April 5, 2017 / 1:36 PM / 5 months ago

Croatian power bourse to launch intraday market on April 26

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SARAJEVO, April 5 (Reuters) - The Croatian Power Exchange (CROPEX) said on Wednesday it would start intraday electricity trading on April 26, giving the European Union's newest member access to broader power markets.

The initiative will enable CROPEX and Croatia's grid operator HOPS to take part in the EU intraday power market that works to balance price swings caused by intermittent solar and wind energy more efficiently than day-ahead markets.

CROPEX said the intraday market "provides the possibility of market integration of the renewable energy sources from both bilateral and CROPEX spot market."

The official admission process for CROPEX intraday members started on Jan. 1, the bourse said in a statement.

CROPEX teamed up with European energy exchange Nord Pool in 2015 to set up the day-ahead market, which started in February 2016. (Reporting by Maja Zuvela; Editing by Edmund Blair)

