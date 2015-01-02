FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Croatia awards 10 Adriatic oil, gas exploration licences
January 2, 2015 / 10:56 AM / 3 years ago

Croatia awards 10 Adriatic oil, gas exploration licences

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZAGREB, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Croatia on Friday awarded 10 licences for oil and gas exploration in the Adriatic to three groups, the government said in a statement.

Seven licences went to a consortium of Houston-based Marathon Oil and Austria’s OMV.

INA, which is owned by the Croatian government and Hungary’s MOL, won two licences.

One licence was also awarded to a consortium made up of Italy’s ENI and London-based Medoilgas, the government said.

The government set an April 2 deadline for the signing of exploration agreements with the winning bidders. (Reporting by Zoran Radosavljevic; writing by Matt Robinson; editing by Jason Neely)

