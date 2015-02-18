Croatia gets 7 bids for onshore oil/gas exploration - minister

ZAGREB, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Croatia has received seven bids at an international tender for onshore exploration of oil and gas in the northern Drava river basin and the east of the country, Economy Minister Ivan Vrdoljak said on Wednesday.

Vrdoljak did not name the bidders but said he was satisfied because the bids came “from very serious companies,” he told reporters after the tender closed.

The tender follows a licensing round for drilling in the Adriatic Sea and is part of the newest European Union member’s drive to improve its energy security, attract investment and revive its economy, which has been in recession since 2009. (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Writing by Zoran Radosavljevic; Editing by Mark Potter)