FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Croatia seeks investors to develop Adriatic LNG terminal
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Future of Money
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
July 21, 2015 / 1:52 PM / 2 years ago

Croatia seeks investors to develop Adriatic LNG terminal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SARAJEVO, July 21 (Reuters) - Croatia’s power utility HEP and gas transmission system operator Plinacro on Tuesday invited investors to express interest in building a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in the northern Adriatic, part of the country’s drive for energy independence.

The terminal on the island of Krk is also part of Europe’s wider efforts to reduce its reliance on Russian energy supplies and has gained new importance following the cancellation of the South Stream project.

It is aimed at receiving, storing and re-gasifying LNG, with a nominal capacity of 6 billion cubic metres.

HEP and Plinacro, in a joint venture named LNG Croatia, said potential investors should submit their letters of interest for joining the project as soon as possible.

Applicants meeting the criteria will be admitted to a virtual data room that will open on Sept. 1, they said. The deadline for submitting investment proposals is Dec. 15.

The terminal is expected to entail an investment of around 600 million euros ($653 million).

The Croatian government last week declared the project to be of strategic interest, which should simplify the procedures for obtaining location and construction permits.

$1 = 0.9191 euros Reporting by Maja Zuvela; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.