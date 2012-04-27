Croatia powers up gas and electricity prices

ZAGREB, April 27 (Reuters) - Croatia will ramp up electricity and gas prices next month, the government decided on Friday, saying the move was necessary to make local power companies more profitable.

Monthly household gas bills will rise 22 percent and electricity by 20 percent, Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Radimir Cacic told a cabinet session.

Energy prices in Croatia are lower than in the European Union because successive governments have kept a lid on prices as a tool for welfare policies since the country gained independence in 1991.

Croatia will have to fully open its energy market to competition when it joins the EU in July 2013. The price rises are seen making local power firms more competitive when international peers enter the fray at that stage.

The centre-left government, which ousted conservatives from power last December, said low energy prices were unsustainable because they were causing losses at energy firms controlled by the state and hampering investment in infrastructure.

“We cannot run away from reality. It is up to us to find tools that will move the economy forward and thus bring benefits to the citizens,” Prime Minister Zoran Milanovic said.

Cacic said last week Croatia was among few countries where household energy prices were lower than those for industry, which further eroded the competitiveness of Croatian firms.

Croatia has suffered three years of recession and most analysts forecast contraction this year. The government expects 0.8 percent growth due to planned infrastructure investments. (Reporting by Igor Ilic; editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and David Hulmes)