Croatia's HEP eyes renewable energy projects under development

SARAJEVO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Croatia’s HEP state power board said on Friday it was looking to acquire renewable energy projects already under development and had invited developers to indicate their interest.

In a notice on its website, HEP said it was interested in wind farms, solar power plants with installed capacity of more than 300 kilowatts (kW), hydro power plants of up to 10 megawatts (MW) capacity, as well as biomass and bio gas power plants.

The European Union’s newest member, Croatia joined the bloc in 2013 and wants to diversify its energy sources, reduce imports and meet the bloc’s emission standards.

It currently imports more than a third of its required power.

HEP has said it plans investment of more than $4.7 billion in power generation to become self-sufficient by 2017.

It operates more than 4,000 MW of installed power generation capacity and 974 MW of heat production capacity, including 26 hydro power plants and eight thermal power plants. HEP also co-owns a nuclear power plant in neighbouring Slovenia.

Since gaining independence in 1991 from the former Yugoslav federation, Croatia has largely neglected investment in new power stations. (Reporting by Maja Zuvela; editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Jason Neely)