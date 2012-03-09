Croatia ratifies EU accession but more work lies ahead

ZAGREB, March 9 (Reuters) - The Croatian parliament unanimously ratified its European Union accession treaty on Friday, but Zagreb will have to work hard to implement reforms to boost competition and curb corruption.

Many Croats hope accession will mark a clear break with the region’s recent past of war and nationalism, and help its weak economy through EU funds and full access to the bloc’s common market.

In a January referendum, 66 percent of Croats voted “Yes” to joining the EU.

“The EU is a means to achieve a better and more secure life for our citizens,” Prime Minister Zoran Milanovic told lawmakers before the vote, passed by all 136 deputies present.

Provided all 27 member states ratify its accession, the Adriatic state will enter the EU on July 1, 2013, more than two decades after breaking away from socialist Yugoslavia and fighting a 1991-95 war to secure independence.

So far five countries - Slovakia, Hungary, Bulgaria, Italy and Malta - have ratified Croatia’s accession.

Croatia saw strong growth in the past decade on the back of foreign lending and waves of tourists to its Adriatic coast, but its economy has been hit hard by the global economic crisis.

In the last year of accession talks, it stepped up efforts to tackle corruption by putting a number former officials, including former Prime Minister Ivo Sanader, on trial for graft.

But the European Commission, which monitors progress in the country to ensure it meets entry conditions, says Zagreb needs to focus more on judiciary reforms to make courts more efficient and ensure the independence of judges.

It also needs to complete the restructuring of its loss-making shipbuilding industry, which survived only due to heavy state subsidies that are against EU rules.

The government is in talks with two local bidders to take over five ailing docks with losses amounting to hundreds of millions of euros.

The Commission is due to release its progress reports every six months, with the first one planned for the end of April.

“If our monitoring shows that preparations in a given area are off-track, or commitments are not being respected, the Commission would, where appropriate, address early warning letters to Croatia,” Peter Stano, a spokesman for EU’s enlargement commissioner, told Reuters.

Foreign Minister Vesna Pusic told a cabinet meeting this week that a Commission report due in October would “to a large extent be decisive for our entry date in July 2013.”