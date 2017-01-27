UPDATE 1-Croatia should focus on euro adoption -cbank vice-governor

(Adds quotes, context)

ZAGREB, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Croatia's central bank favours focusing on adoption of the euro as an anchor of economic policy in coming years, its vice-governor Vedran Sosic said on Friday.

Croatia joined the European Union almost four years ago, accepting the obligation to eventually adopt the single currency, but so far it has not made its intention explicit or formulated a policy agenda towards that goal.

"We encourage discussion about the introduction of the euro currency. It is good to have an anchor in economic policy and we think that a goal of taking over the euro could be such an anchor," Sosic told an economic panel.

Several other candidate countries in central and eastern Europe have cooled towards adopting the euro as the currency bloc's economy has struggled, and Croatia's government has yet to commit itself.

Sosic said a focus on the euro would also help Croatia implement stricter fiscal goals.

After years of running a budget gap above the EU tolerated level of 3 percent of gross domestic product, Croatia cut it below 2 percent in 2016 and this year hopes to exit the excessive deficit procedure Brussels imposes on fiscal laggards.

That would be a prerequisite for joining the euro, as would cutting its public debt from around 85 percent of GDP.

The government adopted a three-year debt management strategy this week planning to reduce that to 75 percent by the end of 2019.

The central bank's argument in favour of the euro is supported by the already strong presence of the currency in the country's economy.

Between 70 and 80 percent of deposits in Croatia's banking system are in euros, while 75 percent of public debt is denominated or linked to the common currency.

The central bank also keeps the kuna in a managed float against the euro, occasionally intervening to counter strong exchange rate movements.