UPDATE 1-Croatia sets final guidance for 10-year US dollar bond
March 26, 2013 / 2:16 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Croatia sets final guidance for 10-year US dollar bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds deal’s size)

LONDON, March 26 (IFR) - The Republic of Croatia, rated Ba1/BB/BBB-, has set final price guidance of 5.625-5.75%, inside an initial 5.875% area on its upcoming 10-year US dollar-denominated bond, according to market sources.

The bond will raise USD1.5bn. The deal, which will price in range, is expected to launch and price today.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan are the leads on the 144A/Reg S transaction. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; Editing by Alex Chambers)

