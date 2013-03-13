FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Croatia plans USD bond issue
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 13, 2013 / 3:11 PM / 5 years ago

Croatia plans USD bond issue

Davide Scigliuzzo

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 13 (IFR) - The Republic of Croatia, rated Ba1/BB+/BBB-, has hired banks to arrange a series of fixed-income investor meetings ahead of a potential US dollar-denominated bond issue, according to market sources.

The sovereign has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan to arrange the meetings, which will commence on March 18.

A US dollar-denominated Eurobond issue may follow, subject to market conditions.

Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.