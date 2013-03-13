Croatia plans USD bond issue

LONDON, March 13 (IFR) - The Republic of Croatia, rated Ba1/BB+/BBB-, has hired banks to arrange a series of fixed-income investor meetings ahead of a potential US dollar-denominated bond issue, according to market sources.

The sovereign has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan to arrange the meetings, which will commence on March 18.

A US dollar-denominated Eurobond issue may follow, subject to market conditions.