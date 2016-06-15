FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Croatia Deputy PM in conflict of interest -state commission
June 15, 2016 / 12:30 PM / a year ago

Croatia Deputy PM in conflict of interest -state commission

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZAGREB, June 15 (Reuters) - Croatia’s Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Karamarko was caught in a conflict of interest in relation to his wife’s business ties with a consultant working for Hungarian energy group MOL, a state monitoring body said on Wednesday.

“By expressing his personal views and suggestions on Croatia’s withdrawal from arbitration with MOL, we found that Karamarko was in a conflict of interest” said Dalija Oreskovic who heads the state commission on such cases.

MOL and Croatia jointly run the country’s energy firm INA but are at odds over management rights and investment policy.

Karamarko’s case is at the heart of a political row between the main partners in the ruling centre-right coalition that has brought the government to the brink of collapse.

A no-confidence vote against technocrat Prime Minister Tihomir Oreskovic is expected to be held on Thursday. (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

