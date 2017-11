ZAGREB, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The Croatian government survived a parliamentary no-confidence vote early on Saturday that the opposition demanded over handling of a debt crisis at the country’s largest private firm Agrokor.

In the vote, 59 deputies in the 151-seat parliament were in favour of the removal of the conservative-led cabinet, while 78 were opposed to it. (Reporting by Igor Ilic; editing by Diane Craft)