Croatia's power board HEP issues $500 mln bond
November 2, 2012 / 2:56 PM / 5 years ago

Croatia's power board HEP issues $500 mln bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZAGREB, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Croatia’s state-owned power board HEP, one of the country’s biggest companies, has launched a $500 million bond issue at 6.25 percent, Thomson Reuters’ IFR service reported on Friday.

HEP is a key driver in Croatia’s energy investment programme, which the future European Union member hopes will revive the economy after four years of contraction. Croatia is scheduled to join the EU next July.

Morgan Stanley and UniCredit have been appointed as lead arrangers for the issue, which matures in 2017.

The bond will be priced later on Friday, IFR said.

HEP will use funds raised by the bond to modernise existing production and transmission facilities as well as new infrastructure for which it is seeking foreign strategic partners.

