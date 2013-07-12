FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Croatia's HEP seeks partners for wind power projects
July 12, 2013 / 3:41 PM / 4 years ago

Croatia's HEP seeks partners for wind power projects

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZAGREB, July 12 (Reuters) - Croatian power board HEP invited existing wind power developers to indicate their interest in jointly taking on new projects as the new European Union member seeks to improve its energy mix and reduce reliance on imports.

State-run HEP had earlier said it plans investment of more than $4.7 billion in power generation to become self-sufficient by 2017. It now imports more than a third of its electricity.

In a notice published on its website on Friday, HEP said that only wind power project holders that are listed by grid operator HOPS are eligible to express their interest in future partnerships by Aug. 7.

HEP currently operates some 4,000 megawatts (MW) of installed capacity, mostly in hydropower and coal-fired plants. It is also a co-owner of a nuclear power plant located in neighbouring Slovenia.

Croatia, which boasts 1,777 kilometres of Adriatic coast, has plans to add 1,200 MW of wind capacity by 2020, although just 200 MW is online so far due in part to a lengthy permitting process and grid limitations.

Since gaining independence in 1991 from the former Yugoslav federation, Croatia has largely neglected investment in new power stations. (Reporting by Maja Zuvela; editing by Jane Baird)

