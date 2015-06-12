Croatia in talks with 20 investors on HPB bank capital boost

* Government seeks private funds for last state bank, HPB

* Hopes central bank will extend recapitalisation deadline

* More sales may follow, including motorways, fertilizer plant

By Igor Ilic

ZAGREB, June 12 (Reuters) - Croatia is in talks with around 20 local private investors about providing funds for a capital boost to the only major local bank still in state hands, Hrvatska Postanska Banka (HPB), a senior privatisation official said on Friday.

HPB needs 550 million kuna ($81.4 million) to raise its capital adequacy level to at least 12 percent, the minimum required by the central bank, from slightly above eight percent.

“As demanded by the European Commission, the private sector must provide at least 30 percent of the overall capital injection,” the head of the state management office DUUDI, Mladen Pejnovic, told Reuters in a telephone interview.

“We’re now in talks with local private firms, pension funds and investment funds and we believe in a positive outcome”.

The central bank originally gave HPB until the end of this month to improve its capital adequacy but Pejnovic said he believed the deadline would be extended.

“We expect the central bank to provide some more space for the completion of this effort and we will certainly secure the necessary funds by the new deadline,” he said.

HPB is tentatively slated for sale after the capital boost.

The bank, which controls around 5 percent of the retail banking market in the newest European Union member, now runs a profitable business but was severely hit by losses incurred by a previous management that approved numerous risky loans.

Several board members who ran the bank before 2010 have been put on trial for approving such loans.

Last year HPB posted operating profit of 307 million kuna but, after setting aside funds for provisions to cover toxic loans, ended the year with a net loss of 629 million kuna.

In the first quarter HPB reported a net profit of 42.3 million kuna.

The government, struggling with a high budget deficit, wants to restructure many public companies and is also considering the sale of some other state assets.

Pejnovic said it aimed to complete an initial public offering of the state motorway management company HAC by the year-end. The government tentatively plans to float some 60 percent of HAC and raise up to 1.5 billion euros. .

The government has said it plans to offer 25 percent of the state power board HEP through an IPO but Pejnovic could not confirm if it would take place this year.

He said a local gas trading company PPD and Hungarian gas trading company MET are conducting due diligence on Croatia’s indebted fertiliser producer Petrokemija.

“We will see whether due diligence will be followed by concrete offers,” Pejnovic said. ($1 = 6.7590 kuna) (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Keith Weir)