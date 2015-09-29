Croatia's HPB bank secures capital boost

ZAGREB, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Croatia’s Hrvatska Postanska Banka (HPB), the only major local bank controlled by the state, said on Tuesday it had secured a capital injection of 550 million kuna ($81 million) needed to achieve a sufficient level of capital adequacy.

The bank said private investors had provided 305.9 million kuna, while the state had injected a further 244.1 million kuna.

Local pension funds and insurance firms, including Croatia Osiguranje, participated in the capital increase, HPB’s CEO Tomislav Vuic told reporters.

The bank says its capital adequacy now exceeds 14 percent, up from around eight percent. The legal requirement is 12 percent.

The capital boost raised private investors’ share in the bank to more than 25 percent.

HPB, which controls around five percent of the retail banking market in the newest European Union member, now runs a profitable business but was severely hit by losses incurred by a previous management that approved numerous risky loans.

Several board members who ran the bank before 2010 have been put on trial for approving such loans.

In the first six months of this year, HPB posted net profit of 82.3 million kuna, double the amount of the same period last year.

In 2014 HPB posted operating profit of some 300 million kuna but, after setting aside funds for provisions to cover toxic loans, ended the year with a net loss of 630 million kuna. ($1 = 6.8094 kuna) (Reporting by Igor Ilic; editing by Adrian Croft)