BRIEF-Croatian bank HPB posts higher Q1 profits
April 20, 2016 / 10:06 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Croatian bank HPB posts higher Q1 profits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZAGREB, April 20 (Reuters) - Croatia's Hrvatska Postanka
Banka, the last major local bank majority owned by the
state and a possible candidate for privatisation:
    
    * Reported on Wednesday a Q1 net profit of 44.6 million kuna
 ($6.77 million), 5.4 percent up from the same period last year
    * Operating profit in Q1 rose 8 percent on a year ago to 83
million kuna
    * Current market share at 4.5 percent, expected to edge up
this year
    * Housing loans rose 31 percent from the same period in
2015, while overall retail loans went up 9.5 percent
    * Bank says has also started offering cash loans within the
national Croatian postal service network
 ($1 = 6.5921 kuna)

 (Reporting by Igor Ilic)

