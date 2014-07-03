FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Honda Motor Co
July 3, 2014 / 3:21 PM / 3 years ago

Croatia to sell 3.49 pct of biggest telecom company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZAGREB, July 3 (Reuters) - Croatia’s privatisation agency (CERP) plans to sell 3.49 percent of T-Hrvatski Telekom, the biggest local telecom operator said in a bourse filing on Thursday.

“CERP informed us that it had decided to start the process of sale involving 3.49 percent of T-HT,”, the company said.

T-HT is majority owned by Deutsche Telekom which controls 51 percent.

It serves 1.2 million landline customers and around 2.3 million mobile subscribers in the newest European Union member, a country of 4.4 million people.

Its main local competitors are Vipnet, owned by Telekom Austria, and Sweden’s Tele2. (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
