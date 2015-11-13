IMF urges Croatia to tackle fiscal woes "energetically"

ZAGREB, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund on Friday added to calls for the incoming government of Croatia to tackle fiscal woes energetically, particularly by undertaking cuts in public spending.

Following last weekend’s election, local businesses and the central bank in the European Union’s newest member have called on politicians to reach agreement on a new coalition rapidly to improve Croatia’s credibility on international financial markets and remove uncertainty among the local business community.

Croatia’s public debt is up near 90 percent of gross domestic product while its budget gap is close to five percent of GDP. Growth is expected of around one percent this year after the loss of some 13 percent of overall output in six consecutive recession years since 2008.

Foreign debt is more than 110 percent of GDP.

“This year is the first year in a long period that Croatia has growth  now would be the time to tackle fiscal consolidation energetically and to shift to the expenditure side,” head of the IMF mission to Croatia Johannes Wiegand said during a visit to the Slovenian capital of Ljubljana.

He said there was a considerable potential in the budget for expenditure cuts, notably in budget transfers, public sector employment and public administration. Social benefits could be streamlined where they overlap at national and local level.

“Croatia has a much higher share of budget transfers than most of the economies in the region... Government structure is also in need of reform as its different layers have overlapping responsibilities,” Wiegand said.

Talks began this week among political parties to form a coalition after neither of the main parties won an outright majority in the Nov. 8 election.

The opposition conservative Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) came away with 59 seats in the 151-seat parliament while the outgoing centre-left coalition led by the Social Democrats (SDP) took 56 seats.

The reformist Most party, which came third with 19 seats and is a potential kingmaker, has urged both of the main parties to form a joint cabinet to tackle the country’s economic woes.

It says it is determined to overhaul Croatia’s bloated and inefficient public sector and judiciary, and reduce taxation pressure on businesses.

The HDZ blames the SDP for past policies which they say failed to revive the economy.