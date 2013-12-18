Croatia to sell stake in top insurer to local firm Adris

ZAGREB, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Croatia will sell a stake in the country’s biggest insurer Croatia Osiguranje to a local tobacco and tourist group Adris, a government document posted on its website said on Wednesday.

Its bid was higher than that of its rival for acquiring a stake in Croatia osiguranje, Polish state insurer PZU, the document said.

The government now owns a bit over 80 percent of Croatia Osiguranje, whose market share is at around 30 percent.

The decision will be taken in a government’s session later on Wednesday.