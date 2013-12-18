FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Croatia to sell top insurer to local group Adris -media
December 18, 2013 / 8:07 AM / 4 years ago

Croatia to sell top insurer to local group Adris -media

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZAGREB, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Croatia is likely to sell a stake in top insurer Croatia Osiguranje to local tobacco and tourist group Adris, local media reported, saying its bid was higher than a rival offer from Polish state insurer PZU .

Vecernji List and Jutarnji List dailies said the government might take a decision on the sale as early as its session later on Wednesday. Officials at the finance ministry, which is in charge of the sale, declined comment.

Earlier this week the ministry said it had received two binding bids for between 50 and 55 percent of Croatia Osiguranje, from Adris and PZU.

The government owns just over 80 percent of Croatia Osiguranje, whose market share is around 30 percent. The government earlier also said it wanted to keep a controlling stake of a little over 25 percent.

In a preliminary bidding round held in October, Adris offered 234.5 million euros for a stake in Croatia Osiguranje and PZU offered 192 million euros ($263.6 million).

Croatia, the newest European Union member, is struggling to reduce its budget gap and public debt and the privatisation of non-strategic assets is part of plan to pursue that goal.

Zagreb has already been placed under the EU’s Excessive Deficit Procedure (EDP), a tool devised to force member states to respect deficit and debt ceilings. ($1 = 0.7283 euros) (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by David Holmes)

