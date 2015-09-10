FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 10, 2015 / 8:21 AM / 2 years ago

Croatia plans to convert Swiss franc loans into euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZAGREB, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The Croatian government proposed on Thursday to change consumer credit laws to enforce conversion of loans denominated in Swiss francs into euros.

“We want to make equal conditions for those who have loans denominated in Swiss francs with those who have loans in euros. These changes take force on Sept. 30. The banking system will not be jeopardised as it is well capitalised,” Finance Minister Boris Lalovac told a cabinet session.

Local banks, of which 90 percent are owned by parent banks in the European Union, have already indicated that the plan might result in legal steps as the costs of the conversion will fall entirely on the banks. (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Toby Chopra)

