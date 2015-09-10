REFILE-UPDATE 1-Croatia plans to convert Swiss franc loans into euros

(Corrects spelling in seventh paragraph)

ZAGREB, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The Croatian government proposed on Thursday to change consumer credit laws to enforce conversion of loans denominated in Swiss francs into euros.

“We want to make equal conditions for those who have loans denominated in Swiss francs with those who have loans in euros. These changes take force on Sept. 30. The banking system will not be jeopardised as it is well capitalised,” Finance Minister Boris Lalovac told a cabinet session.

Croatia’s centre-left government is facing general election, most likely in November, and the timing of the decision on the Swiss franc loans is seen by many as a pre-election move. In most opinion polls the conservative opposition is ahead of the ruling Social Democrats.

Local banks, of which 90 percent are owned by parent banks in the European Union, have already indicated that the plan might result in legal steps as the costs of the conversion will fall entirely on the banks.

The central bank said this week that the cost for the banks would be “tangibly higher” than an initially assessed amount of some 800 million euros ($895 million).

The banks have said that a legally sustainable solution would be voluntary and based on clear social criteria and sharing of the costs.

Under the government’s proposals, the banks will have to convert the initial principal denominated in francs into euros and recalculate the repayment plans for the loan holders by mid-November.

The banks will be partly compensated for the losses through tax deduction measures.

“This decision could prompt the feeling of uncertainty among investors as it shows that the political elite can take money from the private sector if they deem it appropriate. It is not good for the business climate,” said an independent analyst Damir Novotny.

Parliament has yet to confirm the government’s proposal which it plans to do in the next two weeks.

There are 55,000 holders of loans denominated in Swiss francs worth roughly 25 billion kuna ($3.71 billion). A majority of those loans were taken out in the 2000s for mortgages or buying property for commercial purposes. ($1 = 0.8934 euros) ($1 = 6.7417 kuna)