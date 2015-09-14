Banks threaten legal action against Zagreb over Swiss franc loans

ZAGREB, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Banks affected by Croatia’s plan to convert loans denominated in Swiss francs into euros plan to start preparing legal action against the Croatian government, a source at one of the banks said on Monday.

The source said the banks would submit the dispute to arbitration through the International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes in Washington.

“Reactions from the government so far have not showed any sign of willingness to discuss or negotiate with the banks. The banks will thus start to prepare legal actions. They will send pre-notices of dispute under the bilateral investment treaty with Croatia,” the source said.

The Croatian government proposed last week a plan under which banks would bear all the costs of converting Swiss franc loans. The banks immediately asked the government for a dialogue before the measure is implemented.

Swiss franc loans, including mortgages, were sought after during the credit boom of the early 2000s, when Swiss interest rates were low. But they became far more expensive for borrowers after the global financial crisis drove up the franc’s value.

Last week, the government proposed changes to credit laws to require conversion of the loans into euros and offer new repayment plans. Costs for the banks are tentatively assessed at around 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion).

Croatia’s central bank, which voiced reservations about the government’s plan, said over the weekend it would do everything possible to preserve the stability of the banking system.

The banks that called on the government to discuss the plan include Austria’s Erste, Hypo Group Alpe Adria and Raiffeisenbank; Zagrebacka Banka, owned by Italy’s UniCredit; PBZ, owned by Italy’s Intesa Sanpaolo; Russia’s Sberbank; Splitska Banka, owned by France’s Societe Generale; and Hungary’s OTP.

Austria’s finance ministry also urged Croatia to reconsider the plan, saying it violated a bilateral agreement on investment protection.

The banks have said that a legally sustainable solution would be voluntary and based on clear criteria and sharing of the costs.

About 55,000 people in Croatia hold loans denominated in Swiss francs, worth roughly 25 billion Croatian kuna ($3.75 billion). Most of those loans were taken out in the 2000s for mortgages or buying property for commercial purposes. ($1 = 6.6652 kuna) ($1 = 0.8833 euros) (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Larry King)