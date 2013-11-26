UPDATE 2-Croatia plans to cut bank reserve rate to boost credit

(Adds central bank comment, source)

ZAGREB, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Croatia’s central bank plans to release around 4 billion kuna ($707 million) to boost credit in the EU’s newest member country after five years without economic growth, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Under the move, to take effect in December, the central bank would cut its mandatory reserves rate to 12 percent from the current 13.5 percent, two of the country’s biggest daily newspapers reported.

The central bank said details should be fully revealed by the end of the week.

The money freed from the reserves will, however, come with conditions attached, the dailies Jutarnji List and Vecernji List reported. Local banks will have to use the funds to provide loans to local companies at below current market rates and get central bank approval for each project.

A source familiar with the talks between the central bank and commercial banks said the central bank was likely to take a decision on cutting mandatory reserves on Thursday.

Economists cast doubt on whether the scheme would succeed in boosting credit, saying companies were reluctant to add to their loan burdens when the economy was so weak.

“Despite the measures that should facilitate credit activity we do not expect it to become considerably stronger amid relatively low demand in the corporate sector undergoing deleveraging efforts,” Hypo Group Alpe Adria said.

Bad loan rates in Croatia currently run at 15.3 percent of the overall loan book, and almost 27.5 percent of corporate debt, meaning companies are very wary of taking on more debt.

The tourism-focused economy has lost around 11 percent of overall output since 2008 and banks have been keener to keep funds in relatively low-yielding but safe local investment instruments like treasury bills.

The government hopes investment in both the public and private sectors will drive growth of 1.3 percent next year, but many analysts remain cautious, given Croatia’s difficulties in curbing state debt and removing barriers to business such as red tape, high taxes and inflexible labour market rules. ($1 = 5.6573 Croatian kunas) (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)