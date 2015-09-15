FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 15, 2015 / 4:06 PM / 2 years ago

Croatia conversion of CHF loans into euros to impose major losses - central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZAGREB, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Croatia’s conversion of Swiss franc-denominated loans into euros will impose losses for the banking system worth three years of expected profits, the central bank said on Tuesday.

“The costs of the conversion for the banks could reach around 8.0 billion kuna ($1.20 billion),” the central bank said.

The government proposed to convert all loans denominated in Swiss francs worth some 25 billion kuna into euros. Parliament will vote on the proposal this week or next. ($1 = 6.6885 kuna) (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

