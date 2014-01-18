MOL says not aware of Croatian court case, ready to face it

BUDAPEST, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Hungarian oil and gas group MOL said on Saturday that it had not been notified by Croatia about a case against it at an international arbitration court but was ready to face any procedure.

A Croatian government source confirmed to Reuters late on Friday that the government had filed a case taking Hungary’s MOL to an arbitration court in Geneva to seek cancellation of a 2009 deal that gave the Hungarian company full management rights in the Croatian energy firm INA.

“We are not informed about any arbitration process by the Croatian negotiation team. Nevertheless we are very well prepared and do believe that we have a strong position regarding any arbitration,” MOL said in a statement.

MOL added that it would continue negotiations with Croatia about INA. The Croatian source also said talks about the partnership in INA would continue despite the court case.

State television HRT said on Friday that Zagreb wanted to void the 2009 agreement on management rights in INA, as well as a separate agreement on divesting INA’s gas business.

MOL is INA’s biggest shareholder with just under 50 percent, while the Croatian government has a stake of almost 45 percent and accuses MOL of acting as a majority owner. Croatia wants the right to influence major decisions.

Croatia’s action on Friday came a day after the two sides took a step towards a possible compromise over INA’s future, saying they had held talks in a more constructive spirit and would soon continue them. (Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Kevin Liffey)