Eight bidders apply to advise on Croatia's motorway plan

ZAGREB, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Eight bidders including several international financial heavyweights have applied to act as advisers on Croatia’s plan to lease out the operation of its motorways, the government said on Wednesday.

The ex-Yugoslav republic, scheduled to join the European Union next July, has expanded its motorway network in the last 10 years, partly to boost tourism, a pillar of its economy.

The government is seeking a way to secure the repayment of loans taken for motorway construction without burdening the public finances, as it struggles to cap public spending and debt.

The two main road companies, which operate two motorways to the Adriatic coast, owe around 4 billion euros ($5.2 billion), Transport Minister Sinisa Hajdas Doncic said.

“This process is a way to avoid difficulties with loans maturing in 2013,” he said.

The eight bidders include Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Macquarie. The government will choose between them within 45 days and hopes to choose a concession-holder by September next year.

The concession is likely to last between 30 and 35 years and, according to some assessments among the potential advisers, it could bring the government some 2.5 billion euros. Foreign pension funds are seen as major potential investors.

Croatia’s public debt has neared the equivalent of 50 percent of gross domestic product, if state guarantees and the state development bank’s debt are excluded. ($1 = 0.7679 euros) (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Writing by Zoran Radosavljevic; Editing by David Holmes)