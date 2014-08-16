Crude from Iraqi Kurdistan arrives in Croatia -paper

ZAGREB, Aug 17 (Reuters) - A delivery of crude oil from Iraqi Kurdistan has arrived at the Croatian Adriatic port of Omisalj, Croatia’s Jutarnji List daily reported late on Saturday.

“A tanker with 80,000 cubic meters of crude oil has arrived at the Omisalj terminal and it should be unloaded on Sunday”, the Jutarnji List daily reported on its website, citing a source from the state-owned oil transport operator Janaf.

Janaf was not available for an immediate comment.

“Four days ago we had an announcement about a delivery of crude oil from (Iraqi) Kurdistan. It was bought by Hungary’s (energy firm) MOL and the oil is for their refinery. All the documentation is in order, so I see nothing contentious in this shipment,” the source was quoted as saying.

Reuters exclusively reported on Friday that Iraqi Kurdistan had delivered its third major cargo of crude oil from a Turkish port and that a fourth was sailing to Croatia, showing the autonomous region is finding more buyers despite legal pressure from Baghdad and setbacks in the United States.

MOL, which partly owns Croatia’s two refineries, has invested in oilfields in Iraqi Kurdistan.

MOL declined to comment on Friday on the report about the oil shipment to Croatia. (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Eric Walsh)