March 29 (Reuters) - The State Statistics Bureau released the following industrial output details on Thursday: INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT FEB JAN FEB 2011 Monthly change (pct) 0.9 -5.7 1.9 Year-on-year change -5.2 -4.9 -4.1 NOTE - The bureau also put output decline in the first two months at 5.0 percent over the same period a year ago. (Reporting by Igor Ilic in Zagreb; editing by Patrick Graham)