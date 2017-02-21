FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Croatia's food group Podravka 2016 sales rise 15 percent
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
February 21, 2017 / 11:32 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Croatia's food group Podravka 2016 sales rise 15 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    ZAGREB, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Croatian food group Podravka
         :
    
    * Podravka says its sales in 2016 rose 15.4 percent
year-on-year to 4.19 billion kuna ($592.62 million), driven by
growth in the Baltic region, Russia and the Commonwealth of
Independent States.
    * Net profit last year was 182.4 million kuna, up 54.7
percent without one-off costs relating to the consolidation of
Slovenian food firm Zito and deferred tax returns. If those
one-off costs are included net profit drops 54.1 percent
year-on-year.
    * EBITDA rose 0.2 percent to 469.6 million kuna.
    * Capital investments last year reached 594.2 million kuna,
double that in 2015.

($1 = 7.0703 kuna)

 (Reporting by Igor Ilic, editing by Louise Heavens)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.