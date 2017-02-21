BRIEF-Croatia's food group Podravka 2016 sales rise 15 percent

ZAGREB, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Croatian food group Podravka : * Podravka says its sales in 2016 rose 15.4 percent year-on-year to 4.19 billion kuna ($592.62 million), driven by growth in the Baltic region, Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States. * Net profit last year was 182.4 million kuna, up 54.7 percent without one-off costs relating to the consolidation of Slovenian food firm Zito and deferred tax returns. If those one-off costs are included net profit drops 54.1 percent year-on-year. * EBITDA rose 0.2 percent to 469.6 million kuna. * Capital investments last year reached 594.2 million kuna, double that in 2015. ($1 = 7.0703 kuna) (Reporting by Igor Ilic, editing by Louise Heavens)