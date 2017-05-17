FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 3 months
BRIEF-Croatia's Podravka plans dividend payment worth 7 HRK/share
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S.
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 17, 2017 / 11:25 AM / in 3 months

BRIEF-Croatia's Podravka plans dividend payment worth 7 HRK/share

1 Min Read

    ZAGREB, May 17 (Reuters) - Croatian food group Podravka
         :
    
    * Podravka says its shareholders will vote at their annual
meeting on June 30 on a proposed dividend payment worth 7
Croatian kuna ($1.05) per share
    * Net profit last year amounted to 179.3 million kuna,
around 50 percent below 2015 level due to several one-off costs
    * In the first quarter of this year, Podravka posted net
profit of 18 million kuna against 60.1 million kuna in the same
period last year
    * The state owns 25.4 percent of Podravka, while Croatia's
pension funds control 49 percent.
    * Podravka shares stood at 341 kuna at 1100 GMT on the
Zagreb bourse, a touch up from 340.01 kuna it was worth at  
Tuesday's close. In the last 12 months, the price range for the
shares was between 315 and 435 kuna per share.
    

($1 = 6.6894 kuna)

 (Reporting by Igor Ilic. Editing by Jane Merriman)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.