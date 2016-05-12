Croatia government at risk as confidence vote called on deputy PM

ZAGREB, May 12 (Reuters) - Croatia’s main opposition party said on Thursday it would challenge Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Karamarko over a conflict of interest dispute through a no-confidence vote that could topple the coalition government.

Social Democrat (SDP) leader Zoran Milanovic, a former prime minister, said the alleged conflict of interest, involving the country’s biggest energy firm INA, was politically unacceptable.

“It is important to separate private or business issues from public matters. Since Karamarko hasn’t resigned, we will demand a vote on it,” Milanovic said.

The State Commission for Conflicts of Interest, an independent body, said on Tuesday it would assess whether Karamarko had a case to answer in relation to a newspaper article alleging his wife had previous business links with a lobbyist for Hungarian energy firm MOL.

MOL is INA’s biggest shareholder and the Croatian government its second biggest, and the pair are at odds over management rights and INA’s investment policy.

Karamarko, who says he has always kept public and business issues separate, heads the HDZ party.

It leads the ruling centre-right coalition that took office in January, and it and its junior partner Most (“Bridge”) have already argued about political appointments and some reform plans.

That suggests a no-confidence vote could be a serious test for the coalition’s stability.

“It is possible that some Most members, who are not so happy with cooperation with the HDZ, may dissent in the vote,” said political analyst Ivan Rimac.

“However, six months in the parliament are needed for the deputies to get benefits they are entitled to, so that could also tilt the vote (in Karamarko’s favour)”.

The coalition has 76 seats in the 151-seat parliament, and it is not yet clear when the no-confidence vote could take place.

The government has promised to tackle Croatia’s key economic problems - low growth, a poor investment climate, high public debt and unemployment - and a snap election would considerably delay the pace of reforms.

Croatia, one of the weakest European Union economies, is closely monitored from Brussels for imbalances, and foot-dragging on reforms could trigger corrective measures.