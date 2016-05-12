Croatian PM names firms for sale in drive to cut debt

ZAGREB, May 12 (Reuters) - Croatia will soon sell stakes in several companies including a hotel chain and an insurer to raise up to 200 million euros ($228 million) and reduce public debt, Prime Minister Tihomir Oreskovic said on Thursday.

Zagreb removed eight firms from a list designating those with strategic interest on Wednesday, in a move to make them eligible for sale.. However, Oreskovic said this did not mean all of them would be sold immediately.

“Among those we are planning to offer now are electrical concern Koncar, hotelier Suncani Hvar and insurer Croatia Osiguranje,” he said.

Croatia has minority stakes in those companies.

“Other companies we have removed from the list...are not for sale now. It remains just an option in the future,” he added.

Croatia, one of the weakest European Union economies, has a public debt of 87 percent of gross domestic product and the centre-right government, which took office in January, vowed to cut it to below 80 percent during its four-year term.

It wants to reduce debt by one percentage point this year. The initial sale of stakes, if it raises 200 million euros, equates to around 0.5 percent of Croatia’s overall public debt.

Three leading credit ratings agencies have Croatia two notches below investment grade, with a negative outlook, and the government hopes its efforts to reduce debt could improve this outlook to stable this year. ($1 = 0.8767 euros) (Reporting by Igor Ilic)