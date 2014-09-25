Croatia to relaunch sale of bank, fertiliser firm

ZAGREB, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Croatia plans to relaunch next year the sale of its last major state-owned bank, Hrvatska Postanska Banka (HPB), the head of the state asset management bureau said on Thursday.

“We are not satisfied with this year’s privatisation achievements as several attempts, including HPB, have failed for different reasons. We will therefore renew the privatisation effort in 2015,” Mladen Pejnovic told Reuters in an interview.

The government is expected to adopt the privatisation plan for 2015 in October.

Last December the government turned down a bid for HPB from Austria’s Erste Bank worth some 790 million kuna ($132 million) as too low. HPB controls nearly 5 percent of the local banking market, 90 percent of which is in foreign hands.

Along with HPB, Pejnovic said the renewed sell-off effort will include fertiliser producer Petrokemija, whose sale also failed earlier this year, and several tourism firms.

“In the Petrokemija case, no investor was interested to accept the terms of the sale regarding the gas price and the preservation of jobs,” Pejnovic said.

He said the government had started restructuring Petrokemija, planning to retire some 500 employees, and hopes “to find an investor who would complete the capital boost for the company”.

An attempt to sell the national flag carrier Croatia Airlines also failed at the end of 2013 and Pejnovic said it had to be restructured before it is offered for sale again.

Croatia joined the European Union in July last year. Since then, the only major privatisation achievement has been the sale of top insurer Croatia Osiguranje to the local tourist and tobacco group Adris for some 900 million kuna.

Pejnovic said the government, which is struggling to cut the budget deficit to the EU-tolerated ceiling of three percent of GDP, expects to secure some 3 billion kuna for the budget from privatisation and from net profits of the firms where the state has a stake.

“Our goal is also to give a boost to the local capital market,” Pejnovic said, explaining why the government’s minority stakes in some companies, like electrical concern Koncar or the biggest local telecom operator T-HT, will be offered on the local bourse.

He said many state-owned companies have tangibly improved profitability in the last two years but some of them, notably those involved in transport infrastructure, were still generating losses.

Croatia plans to lease out early next year a large portion of its motorway network for a period of 30 to 50 years, hoping to get some three billion euros to reduce the surging public debt and repay money owed by state-run road companies.

Croatia is in the EU's excessive deficit procedure. Its public debt is likely to reach 80 percent of gross domestic product this year, while the budget gap is at between 4.5 and 5.0 percent of GDP. Brussels wants Zagreb to reduce the budget gap below three percent by the end of 2016. (1 US dollar = 5.9930 Croatian kuna)